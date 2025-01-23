Anuja Shines: New Delhi Film Earns 97th Oscar Nomination

'Anuja,' a compelling short film based in New Delhi, snags a coveted nomination for the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film, directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, is a touching portrayal of a young girl's struggle between education and factory life alongside her sister, starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.

Heavyweight producers attached to the project include two-time Oscar winner Guneet Monga and celebrated Hollywood star Mindy Kaling. 'Anuja' partners with the Salaam Baalak Trust, Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films to explore themes of choice and consequence.

Alongside 'Anuja', 'I Am Ready, Warden' by Smriti Mundhra represents another strong Indian-connected contender, nominated for the Documentary Short Film category. The 2025 Academy Awards, following postponements due to Los Angeles wildfires, are set for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)