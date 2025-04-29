US-Mexico Deal: Battle Against Screwworm Paves Way for Cattle Trade

The United States and Mexico have reached a pivotal agreement addressing a critical agricultural threat—the New World screwworm. This development came after U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins warned of impending restrictions on livestock imports from Mexico if action wasn't taken against the pest.

Screwworm poses a severe risk to animals and, in rare instances, humans. Last year, Washington halted Mexican cattle imports following a screwworm outbreak in Mexico. The pest poses a significant threat to American livestock, potentially costing producers millions annually.

The agreement came in the wake of talks between Rollins and Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue. This removes barriers to cattle trade, ensuring that America's beef markets remain stable amid the threat of screwworm re-entering the country.

