In a resonating accolade, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended Ukraine's foreign intelligence body for its notable operations eliminating prominent Russian military personnel.

Although the President's remarks on Telegram did not delve into specifics, they subtly pointed towards the recent elimination of senior officer Yaroslav Moskalik near Moscow.

This move is part of wider efforts, as Kremlin ascribes a recent car bombing to Ukraine, a claim Kyiv officially has not addressed.

