Zelenskiy's Applause for Ukraine's Intelligence Successes

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed Ukraine's intelligence service for neutralizing key Russian military leaders, hinting at recent actions without citing specific cases. The SBU's victory includes last December's demise of a general tied to chemical weapon deployment against Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:56 IST
In a resonating accolade, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended Ukraine's foreign intelligence body for its notable operations eliminating prominent Russian military personnel.

Although the President's remarks on Telegram did not delve into specifics, they subtly pointed towards the recent elimination of senior officer Yaroslav Moskalik near Moscow.

This move is part of wider efforts, as Kremlin ascribes a recent car bombing to Ukraine, a claim Kyiv officially has not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

