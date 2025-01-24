Left Menu

Ensuring a 'Dip-Safe' Ganga: High-Tech Health Measures at Maha Kumbh

Efforts are intensifying to maintain the Ganga's purity during the Maha Kumbh festival, with authorities deploying cutting-edge technologies to manage the waste generated by millions of pilgrims. Initiatives include daily water testing, 200-km drainage systems, faecal sludge treatment, and a 'plastic-free' campaign to protect the river.

Updated: 24-01-2025 11:11 IST
  • India

The majestic Ganga river is undergoing intense scrutiny and preservation efforts as the Maha Kumbh unfolds in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees. In a bid to keep the holy water 'dip-safe,' authorities have mobilized numerous resources and state-of-the-art technology to manage the event's massive waste output.

On peak bath days, such as Mauni Amavasya, footfall is expected to reach 50 lakh. Pollution Control Board teams are actively sampling river water across various ghats, ensuring the Ganga remains within safe biological oxygen demand (BOD) limits for bathing, while machines and Ganga Sevadoots work to clear ritual debris.

In a pioneering move, officials have initiated infrastructure including 1.45 lakh toilets and faecal sludge treatment plants. Utilizing technology from BARC and ISRO, greywater and sewage are being meticulously processed to prevent river contamination. A notable 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign also aims to rid the celebration of plastic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

