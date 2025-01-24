Naseeruddin Shah on Cinema's Role: A Mirror or a Misrepresentation?

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has raised concerns over the potential misrepresentation of current Indian society by Bollywood films. He fears it would be a 'big tragedy' if future generations use these films to comprehend India today.

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Shah emphasized the importance of cinema's role as a record of its times rather than a tool for change. He lamented the challenges filmmakers face in creating authentic narratives that often struggle for commercial success and face censorship.

Shah also criticized the trend of films that glorify masculinity while denouncing femininity, saying they reflect troubling societal fantasies. Despite commercially-driven roles, Shah cherishes movies that resonate with even a single viewer, valuing their transformative impact.

