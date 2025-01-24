Left Menu

Naseeruddin Shah on Cinema's Role: A Mirror or a Misrepresentation?

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed concerns that Bollywood films may mislead future generations about present-day India. Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, he highlighted cinema's role as a historical record while criticizing films that glorify masculinity and demean femininity. Shah also discussed the struggle filmmakers face in portraying honest narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:00 IST
Naseeruddin Shah on Cinema's Role: A Mirror or a Misrepresentation?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has raised concerns over the potential misrepresentation of current Indian society by Bollywood films. He fears it would be a 'big tragedy' if future generations use these films to comprehend India today.

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Shah emphasized the importance of cinema's role as a record of its times rather than a tool for change. He lamented the challenges filmmakers face in creating authentic narratives that often struggle for commercial success and face censorship.

Shah also criticized the trend of films that glorify masculinity while denouncing femininity, saying they reflect troubling societal fantasies. Despite commercially-driven roles, Shah cherishes movies that resonate with even a single viewer, valuing their transformative impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

