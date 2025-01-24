Cherishing Democracy and Mother Tongue: Insights from M Venkaiah Naidu
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasized the importance of cherishing one's mother tongue and democracy during Gujarat University's convocation. He highlighted the pitfalls of excessive cellphone use and encouraged respect for character and capacity over caste-driven politics.
On Friday, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu underscored the vital role of one's mother tongue in communication, likening it to the clarity provided by eyesight.
Speaking at Gujarat University's 73rd convocation, Naidu urged the youth to respect their mother, motherland, and mother tongue, while not dismissing the value of learning other languages, emphasizing that Hindi, English, and even French have their place.
Naidu addressed the vital nature of democracy, citing his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from humble beginnings as testaments to its power. He cautioned against excessive cellphone use, warning it could detract from one's focus and productivity.
