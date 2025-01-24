Left Menu

Bhawna Dehariya's Triumph on Mount Aconcagua: A Journey for Empowerment

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya successfully summited Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, symbolizing her dedication to women's empowerment. This achievement is part of her goal to complete the 'Seven Summits.' The climb coincided with the 10th anniversary of India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, which she supports as a brand ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:47 IST
Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has achieved the remarkable feat of summiting Mount Aconcagua, the tallest peak in South America. Her success not only highlights her mountaineering prowess but also underscores her commitment to championing women's empowerment and gender equality.

Dehariya's expedition marks her fifth successful summit under her ambitious 'Seven Summits' mission, which involves scaling the highest mountains on each continent. She has previously conquered Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kosciuszko, and Mount Elbrus. Her venture on Aconcagua was dedicated to inspiring millions of Indian girls to dream big and reach greater heights.

This monumental climb corresponds with the 10th anniversary of India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. Dehariya, who serves as a brand ambassador for the initiative alongside her daughter, emphasized the campaign's influence on her journey. Her daughter, Siddhi Mishra, also made history as the youngest child to reach Everest Base Camp last year.

