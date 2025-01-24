Bhawna Dehariya's Triumph on Mount Aconcagua: A Journey for Empowerment
Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya successfully summited Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, symbolizing her dedication to women's empowerment. This achievement is part of her goal to complete the 'Seven Summits.' The climb coincided with the 10th anniversary of India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, which she supports as a brand ambassador.
Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has achieved the remarkable feat of summiting Mount Aconcagua, the tallest peak in South America. Her success not only highlights her mountaineering prowess but also underscores her commitment to championing women's empowerment and gender equality.
Dehariya's expedition marks her fifth successful summit under her ambitious 'Seven Summits' mission, which involves scaling the highest mountains on each continent. She has previously conquered Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kosciuszko, and Mount Elbrus. Her venture on Aconcagua was dedicated to inspiring millions of Indian girls to dream big and reach greater heights.
This monumental climb corresponds with the 10th anniversary of India's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign. Dehariya, who serves as a brand ambassador for the initiative alongside her daughter, emphasized the campaign's influence on her journey. Her daughter, Siddhi Mishra, also made history as the youngest child to reach Everest Base Camp last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia
Empowering Women: Celebrating a Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
Bhumi Pednekar: Champion of Gender Equality and Global Inspiration
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Celebrates 10 Years of Transformative Impact on Girl Child Empowerment
Decade of Empowerment: Celebrating 10 Years of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'