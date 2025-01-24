Left Menu

Xi Jinping Ushers in the Year of the Snake with Festive Greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping extends festive greetings for the Year of the Snake, wishing happiness and prosperity. As China celebrates its most important holiday, millions participate in family reunions and migrations. Xi joins citizens in Liaoning Province to partake in New Year preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:58 IST
Xi Jinping Ushers in the Year of the Snake with Festive Greetings
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended festive greetings to the nation on Friday, expressing his wishes for happiness, health, peace, and prosperity as the country prepares to welcome the Year of the Snake.

This year's Chinese New Year, celebrated on January 29, marks the most significant time on the Chinese calendar, renowned for family reunions and cultural festivities. In observance, China will enjoy a week-long shutdown with festivities stretching over several weeks.

The Spring Festival is also known for sparking the world's largest annual human migration, as millions journey to their hometowns or international hotspots. During an inspection tour of Liaoning Province, Xi Jinping engaged in New Year preparations alongside residents, highlighting the cultural significance of this celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025