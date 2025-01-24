Xi Jinping Ushers in the Year of the Snake with Festive Greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended festive greetings to the nation on Friday, expressing his wishes for happiness, health, peace, and prosperity as the country prepares to welcome the Year of the Snake.

This year's Chinese New Year, celebrated on January 29, marks the most significant time on the Chinese calendar, renowned for family reunions and cultural festivities. In observance, China will enjoy a week-long shutdown with festivities stretching over several weeks.

The Spring Festival is also known for sparking the world's largest annual human migration, as millions journey to their hometowns or international hotspots. During an inspection tour of Liaoning Province, Xi Jinping engaged in New Year preparations alongside residents, highlighting the cultural significance of this celebration.

