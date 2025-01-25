Entertainment Spotlight: Netflix and BRIT Awards Steal the Show

Netflix triumphs as 'Emilia Perez' dominates the 2025 Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods. This groundbreaking musical tells the story of a Mexican drug lord navigating a new life after transitioning to a woman. Meanwhile, historical drama 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked' also secure 10 nominations each.

In the world of comedy, Hollywood's Reese Witherspoon pairs with Will Ferrell in 'You're Cordially Invited', marking their first feature film collaboration after a long-standing anticipation. The duo simultaneously produces this romance, adding more excitement for comedy lovers.

Fashion takes center stage as Dior's Kim Jones opts for minimalism at the winter catwalk show in Paris. The focus on classic silhouettes showcases long, cape-like coats and cropped leather jackets, while Yohji Yamamoto offers a thick, quilted outerwear collection at Paris Fashion Week.

