India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Spectacle of Heritage and Defense

India is poised to celebrate its 76th Republic Day with an impressive display of military strength and cultural diversity. This year, the event, commemorating 75 years since the Constitution's implementation, will see Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

In a blend of tradition and modernity, the parade will feature cutting-edge defense technology, including the BrahMos and Pinaka missile systems, alongside cultural tableaux from various states and Union Territories. A special tri-services tableau themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' will highlight the armed forces' joint capabilities.

The celebrations on January 26 will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and a flypast by 40 Indian Air Force aircraft. Notable participants include two Param Vir Chakra awardees, as the nation honors its rich heritage and defense prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)