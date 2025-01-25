Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over YouTuber's Forced Haircut in Thrissur Jail

Muhammad Shaheen Shah, a YouTuber known as 'Manavalan', was arrested and taken into custody in Thrissur. His family claims jail officials forcibly cut his hair, leading to distress and his transfer to a mental health center. Jail officials state the haircut was per regulations, sparking controversy.

Updated: 25-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:30 IST
A YouTuber known as 'Manavalan', whose real name is Muhammad Shaheen Shah, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and faced an unexpected ordeal while in Thrissur jail. Forced to undergo a haircut, his family alleges it was done without consent, triggering significant distress for the 26-year-old.

Despite jail officials maintaining that the haircut adhered to regulations, the incident has spurred accusations from Shaheen's family. They claim the haircut was executed just two hours after his remand, and it significantly altered his appearance, affecting personal commitments including a film role and his upcoming marriage.

This controversy has prompted the family to seek legal recourse, submitting complaints to the court, the Kerala Chief Minister, and top police officials. The case raises questions about prison protocols and the treatment of prisoners, as Shaheen remains under medical observation due to the stress of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

