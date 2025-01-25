Turkiye Building Collapse: Renewed Concerns on Safety Standards
A 23-year-old woman's body was found after a building collapse in Konya, Turkiye. Rescuers continue to search for a final missing person. The incident raises concerns over building safety as investigations are underway. Past tragedies highlight the consequences of neglected safety regulations.
The lifeless body of a 23-year-old woman was discovered under the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in central Turkiye on Saturday morning. Efforts persist to find one remaining individual, reportedly her husband.
Three survivors have been pulled from the debris and are currently receiving medical treatment, according to Anadolu Agency. The unexpected collapse has sparked discussions about building safety, especially after a recent fire claimed 78 lives in northwestern Turkiye.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed that the building housed 79 residents and indicated that the exact cause of the collapse remains unknown as investigations continue. Subsequent actions will depend on identifying any potential faults or negligence.
