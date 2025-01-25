Vibrant Recognition: Thavil Maestro P Dakshinamoorthy Honored with Padma Shri

Thavil artiste P Dakshinamoorthy was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award, a recognition of his lifelong dedication to traditional music. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Dakshinamoorthy has significantly contributed to the enduring legacy of thavil, a classical percussion instrument integral to Tamil culture.

Hailing from a renowned family of musicians, Dakshinamoorthy has performed in over 15,000 events nationwide, epitomizing his commitment and passion for the art form. He follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were also revered thavil artistes.

The artiste expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, noting it as a milestone for traditional music enthusiasts. This honor not only celebrates his personal achievements but also affirms the cultural and artistic value of thavil music across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)