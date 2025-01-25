Left Menu

Honoring Legends: Padma Awards 2025 Highlights

The Padma Awards for 2025 were announced, honoring 139 individuals, both living and posthumous, for exceptional contributions. Notable awardees include musicians Sharda Sinha and Pankaj Udhas, actor Ajith Kumar, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The awards, announced on Republic Day's eve, include Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:49 IST
Honoring Legends: Padma Awards 2025 Highlights
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Republic Day, the prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 have been announced, celebrating the outstanding achievements of 139 distinguished individuals in various fields.

Late musicians Sharda Sinha and Pankaj Udhas, along with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, are among the awardees. Sinha and noted screenwriter M T Vasudevan Nair were posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award.

The Padma Bhushan, recognizing remarkable service, was awarded posthumously to Ghazal singer Udhas, actor Ajith Kumar, and filmmaker Kapur. Meanwhile, singer Arijit Singh and theatre stalwart Barry John are set to receive the Padma Shri. The diverse list includes 23 women and highlights the contributions of 10 Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCIs and 13 posthumous recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025