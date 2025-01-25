Honoring Legends: Padma Awards 2025 Highlights

On the eve of Republic Day, the prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 have been announced, celebrating the outstanding achievements of 139 distinguished individuals in various fields.

Late musicians Sharda Sinha and Pankaj Udhas, along with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, are among the awardees. Sinha and noted screenwriter M T Vasudevan Nair were posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award.

The Padma Bhushan, recognizing remarkable service, was awarded posthumously to Ghazal singer Udhas, actor Ajith Kumar, and filmmaker Kapur. Meanwhile, singer Arijit Singh and theatre stalwart Barry John are set to receive the Padma Shri. The diverse list includes 23 women and highlights the contributions of 10 Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCIs and 13 posthumous recipients.

