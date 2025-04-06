Congress Leadership Tensions: Stability Amidst Speculation in Karnataka
Tensions in Karnataka Congress subside as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar retains his dual roles amid calls for adherence to the 'one person, one post' policy. The party high command supports Shivakumar, citing his electoral successes. Secret agreements and honey trap controversies add to the political intrigue.
The power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party has temporarily calmed as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remains the party's state unit chief. Sources revealed this decision comes after the party high command urged Shivakumar to continue, highlighting his significant contributions to the recent electoral successes.
Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent visit to New Delhi underscored the importance of unity amidst rumors of a campaign to replace Shivakumar. However, despite pressure from some MLAs and ministers demanding adherence to the 'one person, one post' policy, the leadership remains steadfast in their support for Shivakumar.
Adding to the political dynamics are speculations of future leadership roles and troubling reports regarding honey trap attempts on ministers and MLAs. This issue has sparked concern, with Rahul Gandhi expressing unease over its assembly discussion. The party continues to navigate these complexities as it prepares for upcoming election strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
