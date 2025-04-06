Left Menu

Kyiv Missile Attack Raises Alarms amid Ceasefire Efforts

A Russian missile assault on Kyiv has killed one person, injured three others, and sparked widespread fires in the city, marking the largest attack in weeks. Despite ceasefire talks, Ukraine's President criticizes Russia's ongoing aggression, urging increased international pressure and security measures.

06-04-2025
A devastating Russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight resulted in one fatality and three injuries, marking the largest assault on Ukraine in weeks. The assault triggered fires across several districts, raising the international community's concerns, Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday.

This large-scale assault involved missiles and drones, despite recent US-mediated ceasefire agreements. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated this underscores Russia's reluctance to end the three-year-old conflict. He accused President Putin of not responding to diplomatic efforts, warning that ongoing international pressure is vital for security and peace.

Ukraine's air force detailed the use of ballistic and cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers and naval fleets alongside drones. The incident heightened tensions with Poland, which remains alert following a previous missile strike in Polish territory. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported multiple fires and injuries, with the attack following recent Russian aggression in other regions.

