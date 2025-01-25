Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards Honor 139 Eminent Personalities
The Padma awards were announced to honor 139 distinguished personalities, including former Chief Justice J S Khehar and late folk singer Sharda Sinha. The awards span various categories such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, recognizing contributions in diverse fields like art and public affairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The 76th Republic Day celebrations saw the announcement of Padma awards, honoring 139 notable individuals, including the late Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki and folk singer Sharda Sinha.
Among the recipients, seven were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, 19 the Padma Bhushan, and 113 the Padma Shri, signifying exceptional contributions across various domains.
Key awardees include former Chief Justice J S Khehar, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, and Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, highlighting the diverse achievements recognized by these prestigious civilian honors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Honour: Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 Celebrates Diaspora Excellence
Padma Shri Dr. Rabindra Narayan Singh: A Lifelong Commitment to Medicine and Social Causes
34th National Youth Parliament Competition Awards Held: Kiren Rijiju Inspires Students to Uphold Democratic Values
Celebrating Global Excellence: Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023
President Murmu Honours Indian Diaspora with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards