Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards Honor 139 Eminent Personalities

The Padma awards were announced to honor 139 distinguished personalities, including former Chief Justice J S Khehar and late folk singer Sharda Sinha. The awards span various categories such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, recognizing contributions in diverse fields like art and public affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:01 IST
The 76th Republic Day celebrations saw the announcement of Padma awards, honoring 139 notable individuals, including the late Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki and folk singer Sharda Sinha.

Among the recipients, seven were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, 19 the Padma Bhushan, and 113 the Padma Shri, signifying exceptional contributions across various domains.

Key awardees include former Chief Justice J S Khehar, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, and Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, highlighting the diverse achievements recognized by these prestigious civilian honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

