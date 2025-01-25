Legacy of Valor: Tradition and Triumph at the Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day parade showcases a legacy of valor as young officers like Lt Ahaan Kumar lead iconic contingents such as the 61 Cavalry. Mounted on his steed, the 25-year-old officer follows in his family's footsteps, continuing a proud tradition at Kartavya Path.

Lt Cdr Saahil Ahluwalia, echoing the legacy of his father, joins the naval contingent for a parade rich in personal and national significance. Despite challenges like the biting cold, the officers' dedication to their roles overshadows any obstacles, embodying the spirit of selfless national service.

Marking a new chapter, Capt Ritika Khareta stands as the first in her family to serve, leading a contingent in vibrant debut. Her participation aligns with a broader narrative of military valor, highlighted by fellow officers like Capt Ashish Rana executing daring acts with pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)