Deepika Padukone Shines at Sabyasachi's 25th Anniversary Show

Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone graced the opening of fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's commemorative show in Mumbai, celebrating a quarter-century of his brand. In a striking ensemble of white trousers, shirt, and trench coat, complemented by bold jewellery, new mom Deepika was the centre of attention.

The event saw a star-studded turnout with Bollywood elites like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Aditi Rao Hydari supporting the designer's milestone. The glitzy affair coincided with Deepika and Ranveer Singh's public introduction of their newborn daughter, named Dua Padukone Singh, during the Diwali festivities.

Expressing their joy, the couple posted online, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers." The duo, married since 2018, welcomed their daughter in September 2024 and shared their profound gratitude and love with the announcement. Professionally, Deepika stars alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' portraying the formidable Lady Singham, Shakti Shetty.

