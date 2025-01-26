Left Menu

India's 76th Republic Day: A Showcase of Heritage and Innovation

India celebrates 76 years as a democratic republic with a grand parade at Kartavya Path, showcasing military prowess and cultural heritage. The event features VVIPs, artists, and international guests, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The parade symbolizes India's constitutional journey and achievements in defense technology and cultural unity.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 07:54 IST
India marked its 76th Republic Day with a ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, highlighting the nation's military strength and diverse cultural heritage.

The event honored India's journey as a sovereign democratic republic with the participation of President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

The parade featured cutting-edge defense technology, including the BrahMos missile, along with a cultural showcase by over 5,000 artists, symbolizing 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' and the constitutional journey of the nation.

