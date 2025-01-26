India's 76th Republic Day: A Showcase of Heritage and Innovation

India marked its 76th Republic Day with a ceremonial parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, highlighting the nation's military strength and diverse cultural heritage.

The event honored India's journey as a sovereign democratic republic with the participation of President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

The parade featured cutting-edge defense technology, including the BrahMos missile, along with a cultural showcase by over 5,000 artists, symbolizing 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' and the constitutional journey of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)