President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025: Rural Development Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
