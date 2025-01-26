Global Leaders Showcase: Prabowo Subianto Shines at India's Republic Day
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations, marking a historic moment as the chief guest. His participation highlights the deepening relations between India and Indonesia, especially in defense cooperation. The event saw dignitaries from around the world attending the grand military parade and cultural performances.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations as the chief guest. Held at the majestic Kartavya Path, the event featured a grand military parade and vibrant cultural performances.
President Subianto, a former defense minister, joined a distinguished list of global leaders witnessing India's biggest ceremonial event of the year. The presence of a 352-member Indonesian marching contingent marked a historic first for the parade.
Subianto also engaged in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on strengthening defense ties between India and Indonesia. India's tradition of inviting foreign dignitaries underscores its commitment to fostering international relations.
