Dance of Diversity: A Cultural Extravaganza on Kartavya Path

On the 76th Republic Day, over 5000 folk and tribal artists brought vibrancy and color to the Kartavya Path, showcasing 45 diverse dance forms.

This 11-minute performance, curated by the Sangeet Natak Academy, was a celebration of India's rich cultural diversity and was titled 'Jayati Jaya Mamaḧ Bharatam', honoring the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Artists donned traditional costumes and used props like spears and drums to depict themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. With music by Shankar Mahadevan and lyrics by Subhash Sehgal, the spectacle embodied India's unity and cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)