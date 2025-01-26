Rafale's Dazzling Victory Roll Steals Republic Day Spotlight

Left Menu

A captivating series of aerial maneuvers by Rafale and Sukhoi-30 aircraft marked the end of the 76th Republic Day Parade. With dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, the event showcased precision flying and breathtaking aerobatics, leaving the audience in awe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:13 IST
The stunning aerial finale featuring Rafale aircraft left the crowd, gathered for the 76th Republic Day Parade, utterly mesmerized. As festivities concluded on Sunday, the Kartavya Path was the scene of unforgettable acrobatics, with the low-flying Rafale executing a victory roll.

Complementing the Rafale's display, three Sukhoi-30 fighter jets performed daring Trishul formations overhead India Gate at a blistering 900 kmph. Witnesses, including President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were seen applauding the air warriors' audacious maneuvers.

The Republic Day flypast featured a spectacular mix of 40 aircraft, which took flight from 10 air bases. Twenty-two fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft, and seven helicopters performed various formations, witnessing spectacular precision and speed at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

