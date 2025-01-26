Uttar Pradesh Leads with International Year of Cooperatives Launch

In a pioneering move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the International Year of Cooperatives with a notable event on Sunday. The state is the first in India to initiate this UN-backed campaign, aimed at highlighting the significant global contributions of cooperatives.

The event featured the inauguration of large-scale warehouses in Sultanpur and Kaushambi, with capacities of 5,000 and 15,000 metric tons respectively. To mark the occasion, Adityanath released tricolour balloons and flagged off the 'Run for Cooperation' marathon, symbolizing the start of the cooperative year.

Adityanath underscored the importance of cooperation, noting the large-scale participation in a holy dip event in Prayagraj, driven purely by communal spirit. Notably, a dedicated Ministry of Cooperative has been established to further integrate cooperation into daily life, promoting self-reliance, especially among farmers, women, and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)