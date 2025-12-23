Australia's New Online Safety Measures: Protecting Children with Age Verification

In a bid to safeguard children, Australia will enforce a new online safety code on December 27, focused on internet search engines. The code mandates the blurring of pornographic and violent images to prevent accidental exposure by minors.

The move follows alarming research indicating frequent and unavoidable exposure to such content by children, with search engines identified as major gateways to harmful material. The code demands age verification mechanisms from tech giants to assure users' ages.

As the changes roll out, companies face challenges in defining what content to filter and ensuring age checks do not intrude on privacy. Anticipation grows around how Australians will adapt to these heightened safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)