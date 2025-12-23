Anticipation Builds for 'Parasakthi': A Cinematic Journey Set for Early 2026

The much-awaited Tamil film 'Parasakthi' starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan is now set to premiere in theatres on January 10, 2026. The film's director, Sudha Kongara, had initially scheduled the release for January 14.

According to a statement from the production company, Dawn Pictures, this advancement in release date follows extensive discussions prompted by highly positive feedback from exhibitors and distributors who are optimistic about the film's theatrical run. 'Parasakthi' promises a global release on the new date.

A political historical drama set in the 1960s, 'Parasakthi' also features performances by Atharvaa and Sreeleela. G V Prakash Kumar composed the film's music, while renowned cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor Sathish Suriya round out the creative team.