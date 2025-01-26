Left Menu

Andie MacDowell Jokes About 'Reverse Nepotism' in Hollywood

Veteran actress Andie MacDowell humorously discusses 'reverse nepotism' following her daughter Margaret Qualley's rise to fame. Praising Qualley's career, MacDowell shares insights on stardom and motherhood in the film industry during appearances on The Tonight Show and interviews at Cannes.

Updated: 26-01-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:09 IST
Actress Andie MacDowell (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actress Andie MacDowell recently made light of experiencing "reverse nepotism" as her daughter, Margaret Qualley, gains prominence in Hollywood. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, MacDowell joked about how the industry's favor has swung her way thanks to her daughter's success.

MacDowell praised Qualley for her performance in films like 'The Substance,' calling her braver and more adventurous than she could have been. The proud mother acknowledged her own newfound appeal, now being recognized as Margaret Qualley's mother and Jack Antonoff's mother-in-law.

Qualley, known for her role in Netflix's 'Maid,' received her second Emmy nomination this year. Reflecting on her own career, MacDowell revealed she once avoided the Cannes Festival due to postpartum anxiety, but stated the industry's changing attitudes toward women now support different choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

