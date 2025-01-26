Left Menu

Folk Singer Begum Batool Honored with Padma Shri for Preserving Rajasthan's Musical Heritage

Rajasthan folk singer Begum Batool expresses gratitude for receiving the Padma Shri, an award marking recognition of artistic achievements and cultural preservation. The 2025 Padma Awards honored 139 individuals, aiming to preserve traditional arts. Batool highlights the award's role in safeguarding the slowly vanishing folk music and traditions.

Updated: 26-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:11 IST
Folk Singer Begum Batool (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan folk singer Begum Batool expressed deep appreciation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and the government for awarding her the Padma Shri on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. Celebrating her recognition, Batool underlined the significance of this achievement for preserving traditional music, which is under threat of extinction.

Acknowledging the honor as a pivotal moment for traditional artists, Batool noted, "Our music is slowly vanishing. This award not only honors us but also encourages efforts to keep folk traditions alive." Known for her Hindu bhajans and Muslim Maand, she epitomizes communal harmony through her performances, captivating audiences with her vocal prowess.

The 2025 Padma Awards recognized 139 recipients, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awardees. Notable honorees include the late folk singer Sharda Sinha and cultural luminaries from various fields. The awards underscore a collective effort to honor and protect India's diverse cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

