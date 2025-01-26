Left Menu

Denali or McKinley: The Controversy over North America's Tallest Peak

The debate over whether North America's tallest peak should be called Denali or Mount McKinley continues to spark tension. While some Alaskans steadfastly support its native name, Denali, former President Trump's executive order to revert to Mount McKinley finds favor in Ohio. Many Alaskans reject this change as an imposition on Indigenous heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:39 IST
Denali or McKinley: The Controversy over North America's Tallest Peak
  • Country:
  • United States

The ongoing controversy surrounding North America's tallest mountain, known as Denali or Mount McKinley, remains a hot topic in Alaska and beyond.

Located near Denali National Park, the peak looms large in the lives of residents, including Jeff King, who prefers its traditional name. Despite an executive order by former President Donald Trump to rename it Mount McKinley, resistance remains strong among Alaskans who see the decision as out of touch with local sentiments.

While Trump's order applauds McKinley's economic policies, Alaskans, including university historian Steve Haycox, argue that McKinley's legacy as a colonial figure renders the naming inappropriate. Legislative measures in Alaska aim to preserve the name Denali, affirming the identity and cultural significance of native populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025