Denali or McKinley: The Controversy over North America's Tallest Peak

The ongoing controversy surrounding North America's tallest mountain, known as Denali or Mount McKinley, remains a hot topic in Alaska and beyond.

Located near Denali National Park, the peak looms large in the lives of residents, including Jeff King, who prefers its traditional name. Despite an executive order by former President Donald Trump to rename it Mount McKinley, resistance remains strong among Alaskans who see the decision as out of touch with local sentiments.

While Trump's order applauds McKinley's economic policies, Alaskans, including university historian Steve Haycox, argue that McKinley's legacy as a colonial figure renders the naming inappropriate. Legislative measures in Alaska aim to preserve the name Denali, affirming the identity and cultural significance of native populations.

