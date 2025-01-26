Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Beloved Malayalam Filmmaker Shafi

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Shafi, aged 56, passed away in Kochi following complications from a stroke. Known for his comedic films, Shafi collaborated with notable actors, leaving a lasting impact on the Malayalam film industry. His passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, celebrities, and politicians alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shafi, cherished for his humorous cinematic creations, passed away at a Kochi hospital shortly after midnight last Saturday at the age of 56. Known formally as Rasheed M H, Shafi fell critically ill following a stroke in January and remained under intensive care until his demise, healthcare officials confirmed.

The news broke when actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan shared heartfelt tributes on social media, echoing sadness across the film community and among fans. Shafi, who began his career under director Rajasenan, made waves with his comedic storytelling in films such as 'One Man Show' and 'Kalyanaraman', establishing a vibrant portfolio over a prolific two-decade career.

As his body was transported to his home on BTS Road in Edappally, countless mourners, including political figures like Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, paid their last respects, underscoring Shafi's eloquent impact on both cinema and society. His legacy, built upon laughter and camaraderie, leaves an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

