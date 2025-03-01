Emotional Tributes Pour In for Nico Hidalgo

The world of football mourns the loss of Spanish midfielder Nico Hidalgo, who passed away at the age of 32 due to lung cancer. Former clubs Racing Santander, Cadiz, and Granada honored Hidalgo's memory with heartfelt tributes.

Hidalgo played 73 games for Racing Santander between 2018 and 2020. Despite joining Juventus in 2014, he spent significant portions of his career on loan at Granada and Cadiz before moving to Extramadura in 2020, where his illness led to early retirement.

Clubs remembered Hidalgo not only as a gifted player but also as a beloved individual. Racing Santander described his passing as an 'irreparable loss', while Granada and Cadiz shared sentiments reflecting on his positive spirit and lasting impact, encouraging his legacy to inspire others.

