Left Menu

Blake Lively Leads Tributes to Michelle Trachtenberg After Tragic Passing

Blake Lively paid tribute to her late 'Gossip Girl' co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at 39. Lively described Trachtenberg as an electric presence and deeply sensitive individual. Other 'Gossip Girl' stars, including Chace Crawford, remembered her vividly. Trachtenberg was found unresponsive after reportedly struggling with health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:46 IST
Blake Lively Leads Tributes to Michelle Trachtenberg After Tragic Passing
Blake Lively , Blake Lively and late Michelle Trachtenberg in 'Gossip Girl'(Image source: Instagram/ @blakelively). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heartfelt tribute, actress Blake Lively honored her 'Gossip Girl' co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at 39. Using her Instagram stories, Lively reflected on Trachtenberg's impactful presence and vibrant spirit, recalling their shared memories from the 2007-2012 hit series, as reported by People.

Lively reminisced about their initial encounter on set, describing Trachtenberg as a dynamic force whose energy electrified any room she entered. "She did everything 200%," Lively stated, highlighting Trachtenberg's unwavering loyalty and bold character. This sentiment was echoed in Lively's wistful acknowledgment of lost connections over time.

Fellow 'Gossip Girl' actor Chace Crawford also mourned the loss, remembering Trachtenberg as an unapologetically magnetic individual who owned her role from the onset. Trachtenberg's passing was reportedly due to health struggles, with her being found unconscious by police, according to an insider. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025