Blake Lively Leads Tributes to Michelle Trachtenberg After Tragic Passing

In a heartfelt tribute, actress Blake Lively honored her 'Gossip Girl' co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at 39. Using her Instagram stories, Lively reflected on Trachtenberg's impactful presence and vibrant spirit, recalling their shared memories from the 2007-2012 hit series, as reported by People.

Lively reminisced about their initial encounter on set, describing Trachtenberg as a dynamic force whose energy electrified any room she entered. "She did everything 200%," Lively stated, highlighting Trachtenberg's unwavering loyalty and bold character. This sentiment was echoed in Lively's wistful acknowledgment of lost connections over time.

Fellow 'Gossip Girl' actor Chace Crawford also mourned the loss, remembering Trachtenberg as an unapologetically magnetic individual who owned her role from the onset. Trachtenberg's passing was reportedly due to health struggles, with her being found unconscious by police, according to an insider. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)