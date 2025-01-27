Finn Wolfhard Reflects on Emotional 'Stranger Things' Farewell and New Beginnings

Actor Finn Wolfhard, known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the acclaimed Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' has opened up about the emotional experience of finishing the show's final season. In an interview with Variety, Wolfhard described the last day of shooting as "incredibly emotional," highlighting the end of an era for the cast and crew.

Reflecting on the year-long filming process, the 20-year-old actor likened it to epic productions like 'The Lord of the Rings.' He noted, "It's the last 10 years of my life." This decade-long journey was not only significant for him but also for the creators, the Duffer Brothers. "It was a 'Toy Story 3' moment of leaving your toys behind," he added. Despite the intensity, Wolfhard felt the series concluded perfectly.

Wolfhard also expressed his excitement about future projects, mentioning 'The Legend of Ochi,' which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film, directed by Isaiah Saxon, employs various creative techniques to tell the story of a young girl, Yuri, who embarks on a quest involving mysterious creatures. The film's cast includes Helena Zengel, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe.

(With inputs from agencies.)