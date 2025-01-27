Cultural and Genetic Ties Strengthen Indo-Indonesian Relations at Republic Day Celebration

At India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the deep-rooted civilizational connections between Indonesia and India. He revealed his Indian ancestry, jokingly referencing 'Indian DNA' and how the influence of Indian civilization permeates daily life in Indonesia, especially through names derived from Sanskrit.

Subianto applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, particularly efforts in poverty alleviation and support for the marginalized. He sees India's commitment as an inspirational model for Indonesia. His visit is aimed at strengthening ties across areas such as health, pharmaceuticals, education, and maritime security among others.

Expressing pride in following in the footsteps of Sukarno, Indonesia's first president and guest at India's first Republic Day, Subianto highlighted shared values of pluralism and inclusiveness between the nations. Both leaders aim to explore deeper collaboration under the 'Act East' policy, enhancing strategic partnerships in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)