Cultural and Genetic Ties Strengthen Indo-Indonesian Relations at Republic Day Celebration

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the deep civilisational ties with India during India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. Emphasizing shared cultural and historical connections, he revealed his Indian DNA and lauded leadership initiatives. Both nations aim to deepen cooperation in health, education, security, and more, underlining strong bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:05 IST
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

At India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto emphasized the deep-rooted civilizational connections between Indonesia and India. He revealed his Indian ancestry, jokingly referencing 'Indian DNA' and how the influence of Indian civilization permeates daily life in Indonesia, especially through names derived from Sanskrit.

Subianto applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, particularly efforts in poverty alleviation and support for the marginalized. He sees India's commitment as an inspirational model for Indonesia. His visit is aimed at strengthening ties across areas such as health, pharmaceuticals, education, and maritime security among others.

Expressing pride in following in the footsteps of Sukarno, Indonesia's first president and guest at India's first Republic Day, Subianto highlighted shared values of pluralism and inclusiveness between the nations. Both leaders aim to explore deeper collaboration under the 'Act East' policy, enhancing strategic partnerships in various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

