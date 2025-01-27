Left Menu

Polka Pop's Effervescent Rise: Sparkling New Phase with ₹2.5 Crore Funding!

Polka Pop, India's pioneering flavoured sparkling water brand, secures a ₹2.5 crore funding led by The Chennai Angels. With this investment, the brand aims to launch new flavours and expand operations, revolutionizing the beverage landscape by offering a sugar-free, calorie-free fizz delight for health-conscious consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:20 IST
Polka Pop's Effervescent Rise: Sparkling New Phase with ₹2.5 Crore Funding!
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, 27th January, 2024: Polka Pop, India's first homegrown flavoured sparkling water brand, secured a funding round of ₹2.5 crore led by The Chennai Angels. This significant investment marks another milestone for the innovative beverage brand.

Polka Pop is reshaping the fizzy drink scene with its distinctive offers, as India's first sparkling water free from sugar, calories, and artificial sweeteners. The brand is rapidly expanding the flavoured sparkling water segment, challenging traditional soda products.

The recently acquired funds will facilitate Polka Pop's operational growth, enhance its Q-commerce strategy, and strengthen brand presence. With plans to release 5-6 new flavours by summer, Polka Pop continues marching forward, altering consumer perceptions on health-conscious beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025