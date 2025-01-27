Polka Pop's Effervescent Rise: Sparkling New Phase with ₹2.5 Crore Funding!

Chennai, 27th January, 2024: Polka Pop, India's first homegrown flavoured sparkling water brand, secured a funding round of ₹2.5 crore led by The Chennai Angels. This significant investment marks another milestone for the innovative beverage brand.

Polka Pop is reshaping the fizzy drink scene with its distinctive offers, as India's first sparkling water free from sugar, calories, and artificial sweeteners. The brand is rapidly expanding the flavoured sparkling water segment, challenging traditional soda products.

The recently acquired funds will facilitate Polka Pop's operational growth, enhance its Q-commerce strategy, and strengthen brand presence. With plans to release 5-6 new flavours by summer, Polka Pop continues marching forward, altering consumer perceptions on health-conscious beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)