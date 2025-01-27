Fuji Media Scandal Sparks Corporate Shake-Up Amid Allegations

In a major shake-up, Fuji Media announced that its chairman Shuji Kanoh and the head of its TV unit Koichi Minato have resigned, effective immediately, following a probe into alleged sexual misconduct by famed TV host Masahiro Nakai.

The scandal, which has prompted an exodus of advertisers, highlights growing concerns about the exploitation of women in Japan's entertainment sector. It echoes the global #MeToo movement and Japan's recent reckoning with sexual misconduct in the industry.

Fuji Media has initiated an independent inquiry and plans a governance overhaul. Shareholder pressure and public outrage have intensified, with activist investors urging significant leadership restructuring within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)