Sterling K. Brown Unravels 'Paradise': An Unexpected Thriller Twist

Actor Sterling K. Brown discusses the surprising twist in Dan Fogelman's new series 'Paradise.' Expecting a typical political thriller, Brown was stunned by an unforeseen plot development. Brown portrays Xavier Collins, a secret service agent implicated in a presidential murder, living in a controlled bunker.

'Paradise' poster (Image source: Instagram/ @hulu). Image Credit: ANI
Sterling K. Brown, known for his role in 'This is Us,' discussed the unexpected twist in his new venture with Dan Fogelman, as reported by People. The actor, who reunites with Fogelman for the political thriller 'Paradise,' expressed his surprise at the unexpected plot twist of the premiere episode.

Initially anticipating a conventional political thriller, Brown was caught off-guard. He noted, "I thought I was just delving into a murder mystery, trying to uncover the president's killer. But it turned out to be something entirely different, with the storyline unfolding in a controlled, underground bunker," he shared.

In the series, which premiered on January 26, Brown plays Xavier Collins, a secret service agent accused of assassinating President Cal Bradford, portrayed by James Marsden. The storyline follows Xavier's investigation within the confines of a bunker, leaving lingering mysteries about the president's death and their confinement.

Brown lauded Fogelman's creativity, expressing gratitude for the enjoyable environment on set, thanks to the supportive team, many of whom he worked with on 'This is Us.' 'Paradise,' now streaming on Hulu, continues with new episodes releasing on January 28, according to People. (ANI)

