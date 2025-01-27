Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crackdown: Arrest in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Mumbai Police arrested a woman in West Bengal related to the attack on Saif Ali Khan. This follows the arrest of a Bangladeshi national using a SIM registered under her name. The incident occurred on January 16, and Khan was hospitalized for multiple surgeries before his release.

Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police arrested a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district, linked to the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, a source disclosed.

Interrogations revealed that the SIM card associated with the Bangladeshi national, earlier captured in Mumbai, was under the woman's name. The Mumbai Police team arrived in West Bengal on Sunday to pursue the arrest.

Officials confirmed the woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, had connections with Shariful Fakir, the detained Bangladeshi who infiltrated India illegally. The attack on Khan took place on January 16, leading to his hospitalization and subsequent recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

