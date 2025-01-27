Timothee Chalamet Stirs Debate with Controversial Jimmy Carter Joke on SNL

Actor Timothee Chalamet sparked controversy following a contentious remark about the late US President Jimmy Carter during a recent 'Saturday Night Live' episode. At 29, Chalamet faced significant backlash for the ill-conceived joke, made during a comedic skit, according to reports from Page Six.

In the sketch, Chalamet took on the role of bungee instructor Nathaniel Latrine, leading an exercise routine with fellow cast members Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow. As the workout progressed, he shouted 'Jimmy Carter!' leading the group to mimic lifelessness while suspended from their bungee cords. The audience reacted with audible gasps, highlighting the sensitive nature of the jest, especially in light of Carter's recent passing.

Social media was ablaze with reactions, many expressing dismay over the joke's timing. Critics pointed out its insensitivity, with one noting that the skit was enjoyable until Chalamet's mention of Carter. The former president, who died on December 29 at 100, was commemorated by prominent political figures.

Amid the uproar, Chalamet used the platform to poke fun at his own recent award show setbacks, illustrating a self-deprecating humor. Despite the fallout, he was later seen at an afterparty with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as reported by Page Six and ANI.

