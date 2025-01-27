Paul McCartney Warns Against AI Threat to Artists

Paul McCartney, the iconic Beatles musician, has voiced concerns about the possible misuse of artificial intelligence in the creative sector.

Speaking out, McCartney warned the UK government that AI technologies could exploit artists by generating content based on their works without adequate compensation.

He urged lawmakers to implement copyright reforms to safeguard creative industries from the ethical and legal challenges posed by AI models, as the global music and film sectors grapple with these evolving technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)