UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

The UK government has moved decisively to take control of Britain's last remaining factory that produces steel from raw materials, following a critical vote in the House of Commons. The intervention came amid fears that British Steel's Scunthorpe plant could be shut down by its Chinese owners, Jingye Group.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an extraordinary Saturday session of Parliament, a rarity since World War II, to pass a bill preventing the plant's closure. The legislation grants Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds authority over the plant's operations, ensuring the continued employment of 3,000 workers and the supply of vital raw materials.

The Scunthorpe plant has been struggling with daily losses of £700,000, partly due to market pressures and new environmental costs. The measure was deemed necessary to protect the UK's steel industry, which is critical for sectors like construction and defence. Legislators were united in preventing the loss of this strategic capability.

