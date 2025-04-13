Left Menu

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

The UK government has taken control of British Steel's Scunthorpe plant, securing the jobs of 3,000 workers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer initiated an emergency bill to prevent the Chinese-owned Jingye Group from closing the plant. The measure was passed to preserve the country's essential steelmaking capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 05:44 IST
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has moved decisively to take control of Britain's last remaining factory that produces steel from raw materials, following a critical vote in the House of Commons. The intervention came amid fears that British Steel's Scunthorpe plant could be shut down by its Chinese owners, Jingye Group.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an extraordinary Saturday session of Parliament, a rarity since World War II, to pass a bill preventing the plant's closure. The legislation grants Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds authority over the plant's operations, ensuring the continued employment of 3,000 workers and the supply of vital raw materials.

The Scunthorpe plant has been struggling with daily losses of £700,000, partly due to market pressures and new environmental costs. The measure was deemed necessary to protect the UK's steel industry, which is critical for sectors like construction and defence. Legislators were united in preventing the loss of this strategic capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025