Navigate the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair with Ease: New Mobile App Launched

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair introduces a mobile app to guide visitors easily across its expansive grounds. Available on Android and Apple devices, the app features over 1,000 stall details. The fair will highlight Germany as a theme country, with iconic German-themed gates and pathways.

Updated: 27-01-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:20 IST
The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair is making strides in visitor convenience with the launch of a new mobile app that simplifies navigation across the sprawling event grounds. Set to kick off on Wednesday, the fair draws millions of book enthusiasts annually.

According to Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary of the event's organizer, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, this is the first book fair in India to employ such an advanced digital solution. Developed by Sister Nivedita University, the app offers details of over 1,000 stalls, ensuring hassle-free exploration.

Despite the digital advancement, traditional navigation aids like printed maps and QR codes remain available. The fair, themed after Germany with specially named gates and pathways, will see Germany's cultural elements prominently featured. Last year, the event attracted 2.7 million visitors, confirming its status as the largest book fair worldwide.

