Literary Giants Govind Mishra and Sitanshu Yashashchandra Honored with Akashdeep Award

Eminent Hindi poet Govind Mishra and renowned Gujarati poet Sitanshu Yashashchandra have been awarded the illustrious Akashdeep Award for their lifetime contributions to literature. The announcement came from the Amar Ujala Foundation, emphasizing the significance of this honor created by the Hindi newsgroup Amar Ujala.

Focusing on Gujarati literature this year, the award, which includes a Rs 5 lakh prize, citation, and Ganga statue, recognizes Yashashchandra's influence in modern Gujarati art and Mishra's impact on Hindi writing. Past recipients of the award have included literary figures from various Indian languages such as Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

The Akashdeep Award was introduced in 2018 to celebrate the collective dreams of Indian linguistic communities. In addition to recognizing the duo, Amar Ujala announced the winners of its Shabd Samman awards, which identify excellence in Hindi literature. Honorees include Jyoti Chawla for poetry and Yugal Joshi for fiction, with each recipient receiving a Rs one lakh prize, citation, and Ganga statue.

