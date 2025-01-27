Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce's Winning Moment at AFC Championship

Left Menu

Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as he celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. Swift watched the game with Kelce's mother, donned team colors, and cheered during Kelce's speech that involved a musical performance. The Chiefs aim for a third Super Bowl win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:56 IST
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Photo/instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
In a triumphant moment following the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting win against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor Swift was all smiles as she rallied behind her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. According to People, the Chiefs secured a 32-29 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 26, clinching their spot in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Swift, 35, watched the thrilling match from the field alongside Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. Travis Kelce, also 35, then took to the stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and members of the Hunt family to address the electrified Chiefs Kingdom. During the celebration, Kelce delighted the crowd by singing a lively rendition of "Get Down Tonight" by KC & The Sunshine Band, urging the audience to enjoy the moment.

Videos circulating on social media showed Swift appearing anxious during the game, seated in a VIP suite with her family, all donning Chiefs colors. As Kelce concluded his speech with a spirited "Yeah!", Swift enthusiastically applauded. This victory marks the Chiefs' third consecutive journey to the Super Bowl, setting the stage for a potential historic three-title streak on February 9 at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, with a star-studded halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar and a special appearance by SZA.

