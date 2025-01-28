Left Menu

Tarantino's New Frontier: Balancing Fatherhood and Filmmaking

Quentin Tarantino discusses his hiatus from directing to focus on fatherhood and a new project at Sundance. The director hints that his next film could be his last, while also exploring writing. Tarantino values the cinematic experience, emphasizing its unique ability to captivate audiences like no other art form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST
Quentin Tarantino (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has taken a step back from the director's chair, prioritizing fatherhood and personal projects over immediate filmmaking endeavors. Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, Tarantino revealed his intention to postpone his next movie until his son turns six, marking a deliberate pause after three decades in the industry, according to Deadline.

The Oscar-winning director is currently immersed in a project slated for completion next year, which he playfully suggested could potentially be his cinematic swan song. Engaged in a dialogue with Elvis Mitchell, a film critic and Sundance host, Tarantino expressed satisfaction with his current creative pursuits.

In 2021, Tarantino ventured into novel writing, adapting his film into a published work. Voicing his disenchantment with the transient nature of modern film consumption, he lamented, "Filmmaking should not yield diminishing returns." For Tarantino, the magic of cinema lies in its ability to engulf audiences completely, offering an irreplaceable live experience that he fervently cherishes, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

