Tragedy Strikes Jain Community Event: Structure Collapse Claims Lives
A wooden structure collapsed at a Jain community event in Badaut, resulting in five fatalities and over 40 injuries. The district magistrate reported that 20 of those injured have been treated and released, while others are still receiving care. The Chief Minister has called for swift medical aid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:01 IST
A wooden structure collapse at a Jain community event in Badaut claimed the lives of at least five people and injured more than 40 others, police reported on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Asmita Lal stated that injured individuals were rushed to a hospital, where 20 people received first aid and were released, while the others continue to receive medical care.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to ensure that the injured receive appropriate and timely treatment and expressed hopes for their swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
