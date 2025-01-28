Tragedy Strikes Jain Community Event: Structure Collapse Claims Lives

A wooden structure collapse at a Jain community event in Badaut claimed the lives of at least five people and injured more than 40 others, police reported on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal stated that injured individuals were rushed to a hospital, where 20 people received first aid and were released, while the others continue to receive medical care.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to ensure that the injured receive appropriate and timely treatment and expressed hopes for their swift recovery.

