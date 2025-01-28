Tragedy Strikes Jain Event: Structure Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded at a Jain community event in Baraut, where a wooden structure collapse resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left over 40 injured, according to local police.

The unfortunate event occurred at around 8 a.m. during a religious ceremony for Lord Adinath, specifically the 'Abhishek,' at the Shri Digambar Jain Degree College grounds. The annual Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav was being observed under the aegis of Shri 1008 Adinath Bhaktaambar Prachar.

As reports from the District Magistrate Asmita Lal suggest, the wooden stairs of a 65-foot temporary stage gave way under the pressure of crowd weight, leading to the chaos. The injured were promptly taken to the hospital, where 20 of them were treated with first aid and others are still receiving medical care.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya confirmed that the event had received necessary permissions, and an investigation is underway. District officials, directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are ensuring proper treatment for the wounded and investigating the cause.

Panic overtook the area, sparking a stampede-like situation, which was managed by police intervention. Eyewitnesses reported inadequate immediate medical response, with some victims transported to hospitals in e-rickshaws due to unavailable ambulances. The lack of security and effective disaster management has drawn severe public criticism.

