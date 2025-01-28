Security Enhanced for Amrit Snan: Maha Kumbh Awaits 10 Crore Pilgrims

The Uttar Pradesh government is ramping up security measures in anticipation of the 'Amrit Snan' ritual on 'Mauni Amavasya' this Wednesday. The sacred event, part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, is expected to attract about 10 crore pilgrims in a single day.

With over 15 crore pilgrims having already visited the Maha Kumbh in its first 17 days, authorities are leaving no stone unturned. The Prayagraj administration has deployed extensive security personnel and installed AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones to monitor the Mela area surrounding the Triveni Sangam.

Amid these elevated security efforts, the local administration has declared the area a no-vehicle zone, urging residents to use two-wheelers or walk, especially when assisting senior citizens. Additional measures include a flower petals shower from helicopters to mark the occasion, scheduled for Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)