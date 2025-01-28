Honoring the Legacy of Nuclear Pioneer Raja Ramanna

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday paid tribute to the nuclear physicist Raja Ramanna on his birth centenary, describing him as a foundational pillar of India's nuclear establishment.

In a social media post, Ramesh highlighted Ramanna's crucial role in laying the groundwork for inducting APJ Abdul Kalam as Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad, significantly advancing India's missile capabilities.

Ramesh praised Ramanna not only for his scientific achievements but also for his deep appreciation of Western classical music, pointing out that after retirement, he contributed to academia and translated important Indian philosophical texts.

