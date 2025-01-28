Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Nuclear Pioneer Raja Ramanna

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh commemorated the birth centenary of Raja Ramanna, a pivotal figure in India's nuclear and missile programs. Ramanna, renowned for projects like Pokhran-1, influenced Indian defense research and harbored a passion for Western classical music. His legacy extends to academia and Indian philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:36 IST
Honoring the Legacy of Nuclear Pioneer Raja Ramanna
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday paid tribute to the nuclear physicist Raja Ramanna on his birth centenary, describing him as a foundational pillar of India's nuclear establishment.

In a social media post, Ramesh highlighted Ramanna's crucial role in laying the groundwork for inducting APJ Abdul Kalam as Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad, significantly advancing India's missile capabilities.

Ramesh praised Ramanna not only for his scientific achievements but also for his deep appreciation of Western classical music, pointing out that after retirement, he contributed to academia and translated important Indian philosophical texts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025