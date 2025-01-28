Honoring the Legacy of Nuclear Pioneer Raja Ramanna
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh commemorated the birth centenary of Raja Ramanna, a pivotal figure in India's nuclear and missile programs. Ramanna, renowned for projects like Pokhran-1, influenced Indian defense research and harbored a passion for Western classical music. His legacy extends to academia and Indian philosophy.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday paid tribute to the nuclear physicist Raja Ramanna on his birth centenary, describing him as a foundational pillar of India's nuclear establishment.
In a social media post, Ramesh highlighted Ramanna's crucial role in laying the groundwork for inducting APJ Abdul Kalam as Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory in Hyderabad, significantly advancing India's missile capabilities.
Ramesh praised Ramanna not only for his scientific achievements but also for his deep appreciation of Western classical music, pointing out that after retirement, he contributed to academia and translated important Indian philosophical texts.
(With inputs from agencies.)